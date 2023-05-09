Malware APPS to delete!

On Google Play, the official Android app store, the cyber security company Kaspersky has found a new Android subscription malware called Fleckpe. It has been added to the category of malware that creates unauthorized charges by enrolling users in premium services.

Delete the following apps from your Android device immediately if you have them.

Beauty Camera Plus, Beauty Photo Camera, Beauty Slimming Photo Editor, Fingertip Graffiti, GIF Camera Editor.

HD 4K Wallpaper, Impressionism Pro Camera, Microclip Video Editor, Night Mode Camera Pro, Photo Camera Editor, and Photo Effect Editor.