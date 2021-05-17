Malcolm Man Accused of Assault During Domestic Disturbance
MALCOLM–(KFOR May 17)–A 36-year-old Malcolm man is facing strangulation and assault charges following an incident Sunday night.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Brookhouser says Michael Kometscher and his 40-year-old girlfriend were driving home, when they got into an argument. Kometscher stopped the vehicle and started to shake her and pushed her out the car. The woman called a 21-year-old family member, but Kometscher allegedly took the phone away, threw it on the ground and broke it before driving home.
Deputies later arrived at a home in Malcolm, where Kometscher started fighting with a 21-year-old man, where Kometscher put his hands around the man’s neck, choking him. Both men fell over a porch railing and pushed each other through a glass and screen door. This also happened in front of two children, 7-year-old and 8-year-old.
Once the fight ended, Sgt. Brookhouser said Kometscher jumped into his car and took off. He was later found in a camper near Malcolm and arrested early Monday morning. Kometscher was put in jail for strangulation, 3rd degree assault and he was cited for 3rd degree assault, criminal mischief and misdemeanor child abuse.
Sgt. Brookhouser says they believe alcohol was a factor in this situation.