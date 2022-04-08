Making TV history…again

A new episode of The Simpsons will go down in TV history. It will introduce the first deaf voice actor and include sign language by the animated characters.
Titled, “The Sound of Bleeding Gums,” the Season 33 episode finds Lisa Simpson discovering that her deceased jazz mentor, Bleeding Gums Murphy, has a son named Monk who was born deaf. Monk will be played by deaf actor John Autry II. Incorporating American Sign Language into the series was no small feat since each gesture had to be illustrated. “The Sound of Bleeding Gums” episode of The Simpsons will air Sunday (April 10) on Fox.