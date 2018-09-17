Making LPS High School Students Better

On Monday, Sept. 17, Lincoln Public Schools will host the first of four open forums throughout the community to gain broader engagement on the question of how to best serve current and future LPS high school students. Last year LPS convened a community/LPS High School Task Force to investigate community options and priorities for high school facilities. They shared recommendations last April. Citizens who attend the open forums will continue that conversation, review task force recommendations and offer additional input.

Monday’s open forum is 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Lux Middle School, 7800 High St.

The schedule for the remaining open forums:

Monday, Sept. 24, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine St.

Monday, Oct. 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Goodrich Middle School, 4600 Lewis Ave.

Tuesday, Oct. 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Park Middle School, 855 S. 8th St.

