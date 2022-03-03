Major Upgrade Planned For Highway To Crete
March 3, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin March 21 on Nebraska State Highway 33, from Crete to the “Crete Corner” on US-Highway 77 south of Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Werner Construction Inc., of Hastings, Nebraska, has the $12,158,364 contract. Work includes milling asphalt, culvert and bridge repairs, asphalt surfacing, shoulder construction, and seeding. Traffic will be maintained with one-lane closures and a pilot car and flaggers. During construction, three bridges will be reduced to one-lane traffic in phases and temporary traffic signals will be used. Anticipated completion is November 2022.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.