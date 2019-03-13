Major Flooding Likely In Eastern Nebraska

Forecasters say major flooding is likely in eastern Nebraska over the next couple days and some rural roads already had to be closed after being covered with water.

The National Weather Service says this week’s significant rain is especially problematic because much of the region is still covered by a blanket of snow and the ground is still frozen, so the rail flows right into streams and rivers. The potential for flooding grows in places where chunks of ice often block the flow in ice jams.

Several area roads are closed. That would include SW 42nd Street, from West Princeton to West Olive Creek Road, and from West Panama to West Stagecoach Road in southwestern Lancaster County.

For more road closures, click on this link: lancaster.ne.gov/engineer.