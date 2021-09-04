Major Crash On West Interstate 80 Slowing Gameday Traffic Into Lincoln

(10/11now.com Lincoln, NE September 4, 2021) Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading into downtown Lincoln. At least one vehicle has caught fire due to the incident. According to officials, traffic is backed up as responders move into the area. Officials advise that drivers avoid the area if possible.

Sgt. Sean Vest BPD @OfcVest · 39m Major multiple car crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading into downtown Lincoln. Expect huge delays. @NEStatePatrol @Lincoln_Police #huskers Nebraska DOT @NebraskaDOT · 42m TRAFFIC ALERT! Car fire on I-80 just west of the 27th street exit. Traffic is backed up as responders move into the area. Avoid if at all possible!