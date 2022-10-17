Mail-In And Online Voter Registration Deadline Is October 21st For General Election

(KFOR NEWS October 17, 2022) Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively is reminding voters that the deadline for mail-in and online voter registration is Friday, October 21st for the registration to be effective for the November 8th General Election. Anyone registering to vote for the first time or voters who have moved, changed their name, or want to change their political party affiliation must have the mail-in registration form postmarked no later than Friday, October 21st. In addition, Friday, October 21st is also the deadline to register to vote when applying for a driver’s license, state identification card, or at any government agency.

Online voter registration is available online if a voter has a valid Nebraska Driver’s License or State Identification card. Online voter registration must be completed no later than midnight on Friday, October 21, 2022, for it to be effective for the November 8th General Election. Voter registration is available online at the following link: www.ne.gov/go/nereg2vote

Mail-in registration forms are available at most post offices, banks, and libraries. In addition, voters may download a voter registration form from the election commissioner’s web site and mail it to the election office. The web site address is: www.lancaster.ne.gov/election.

Residents may register to vote in person at the Election Commissioner’s office, 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln, NE 68503 through Friday, October 28th. Individuals who have questions regarding voter registration should contact the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.

