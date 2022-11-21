Iron Maiden is teaming up with Marvel for a new line of clothing.

The heavy metal legends posted the news on Instagram saying, “Eds up! The brand new Iron Maiden X Marvel collection has just launched… and it looks awesome!”

The line available includes four different pieces so far, including an off-white tee called “Marvel Zombies Eddie,” a black “Marvel Aces High War Machine” tee, a black “Iron Maiden Marvel Guardians Of The Galaxy” shirt, and the black “Can I Play With Madness Deadpool” version.

All four are available at Amazon and Hot Topic!

Of COURSE I’m getting the Star Lord x Somewhere Eddie!