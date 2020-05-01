Mahoney Park Large Dog Run Closes Temporarily
(KFOR NEWS May 1, 2020) The large dog run in Mahoney Park, 84th and Adams streets, will close Tuesday, May 5 for installation of a concrete pad for a solar charging bench to be installed later. The small dog run will remain open. The project is expected to be completed Thursday, May 7 weather permitting.
During the closure, residents may use the City’s other three dog runs:
- Stransky Dog Run, Peterson Park, 4419 Southwood Dr.
- Roper Park East Dog Run, North 7th and Adams streets
- Rickman’s Run on 70th Street in Holmes Lake Park
For more information on Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
