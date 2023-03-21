M. Shadows shares demo version of new Avenged Sevenfold single, “Nobody”

f you can’t get enough of Avenged Sevenfold‘s new single, “Nobody,” then perhaps you’ll be interested in a demo version of the song.

Frontman M. Shadows has shared a clip of the early recording, which had apparently found its way online.

“There is a demo of ‘Nobody’ going around and I wanna confirm its real,” Shadows says. “Cool to see it evolve.”

You can listen to the demo for yourself now via Shadows’ Twitter.

“Nobody” is the lead single off Avenged Sevenfold’s upcoming album Life Is But a Dream…, due out June 2. It’s the first A7X album since 2016’s The Stage.

