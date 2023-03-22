M. Shadows may have been trolling with “demo” of Avenged Sevenfold’s “Nobody”

Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows may have been trolling when he shared a “demo” version of the band’s new single, “Nobody.”

In a tweet earlier this week, Shadows wrote, “There is a demo of ‘Nobody’ going around and I wanna confirm [it’s] real … Cool to see it evolve.” When you listen to said demo, however, you hear a mash-up of the music of “Nobody” with the lyrics of previously released A7X B-side “Girl I Know.”

When another outlet picked up on the demo, Shadows tweeted, “Wait — [I’m] confused… am I being trolled? Well played…”

The real version of “Nobody” premiered last week. It’s the lead single of Avenged Sevenfold’s upcoming album, Life Is But a Dream…, due out June 2.

