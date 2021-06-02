Lzzy SOLO Album?

Lzzy Hale of Halestorm has reinvented herself!
The singer-guitarist is preparing to release an album of reworked Halestorm songs, which will also include a cover of the classic ballad, “I Will Always Love You.” A release date has not yet been revealed.
“We’re used to being out on the road for about 200 to 250 days of the year, so when this big part of your life and this extension of your personality, this mission statement that you’ve always had in front of you, and that is stolen from you, you have to put that energy and that outlet into something else,” Hale says. “And thankfully, yeah, the writing process — I’ve put all that energy into the songs, because I have nowhere else to put it. So, yeah, it’s really exciting, and I can’t wait for everybody to hear the new material.”