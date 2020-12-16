LUX Center For The Arts Delivers Art Supplies to Little Free Pantries and Libraries in North Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS December 16, 2020) The LUX Center for the Arts dropped off over 600 items on Tuesday at North Lincoln Little Free Libraries and Little Free Pantries in an effort to spread the joy of creativity to our neighbors.
Items included sketchbooks, colored pencils, watercolors, and books. Books and art supplies were made possible due to generous support from United Way and the Woods Charitable Foundation.
You can help us continue to spread the joy of creativity by sharing the word and donating at www.LUXcenter.org/donate.
Share how you are staying creative through this holiday season by using the hashtag #LUXatHome on social media.
