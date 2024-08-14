“Ludens” part 2? Bring Me the Horizon hangs with Hideo Kojima

Is famed video game designer Hideo Kojima bringing Bring Me the Horizon back to the world of Death Stranding?

You may recall that Oli Sykes and company recorded their song “Ludens” for Kojima’s 2019 game. Fast-forward five years, and Kojima has shared a photo of him hanging out with Sykes and Horizon drummer Mat Nicholls, perhaps suggesting that the upcoming Death Stranding 2 could feature BMTH music.

Along with “Ludens” being on the Death Stranding soundtrack, Bring Me the Horizon has another connection to Kojima’s work. Their 2013 track “Shadow Moses” is named after a location in the Metal Gear Solid game.

Bring Me the Horizon’s most recent album is POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, which dropped in May.

