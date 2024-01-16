LTU Outlines Plans to Battle Icy Streets During Subzero Weather

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 16)–As a way to battle the slick roads and do extra snow removal, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities on Tuesday announced that there will be a snow removal parking ban that will happen overnight through Friday in the city’s snow removal districts.

That includes Havelock, University Place and downtown Lincoln. The snow removal parking ban each night will be from midnight to 7am through this Friday. Parking is banned on both sides of a street, including metered stalls, in these areas.

“Crews are out treating arterial streets, school, and bus routes with granular salt pre-wet with brine today to help de-bond snowpacks and ice from Lincoln’s streets. Overnight, our team will focus on clearing out large piles of snow in business districts. We are making progress and are already starting to see some de-bonding of ice on portions of arterial streets with the higher temperatures today,” LTU director Liz Elliott said.

LTU winter operations crews are applying granular salt pre-wet with brine while responding to service requests on arterial and residential streets that may have been missed, need cleanup due to drifting snow, or need additional material applied on icy areas. Winter operations crews will plow residential streets a second time on Wednesday, January 17. No residential parking bans are scheduled.