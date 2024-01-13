LTU Crews Continue Maintaining Streets Around Lincoln, Libraries and Rec Centers Close Due to Weather
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 13)–With most of the heavy snow moving out of the Lincoln area by late Friday night, the winds will continue to cause hazardous conditions throughout the day on Saturday and cold temperatures have settled in for the next few days.
A wind chill warning remains in effect through noon on Tuesday, with wind chills as low as 40-below zero possible. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities continue to have crews around the city plowing emergency snow routes, arterial and residential streets. A snow emergency remains in effect. Also, a residential parking ban continues with no on-street parking allowed on the even-numbered or north and east sides in residential areas.
All Lincoln City Libraries locations are closed Saturday and Sunday. The Lied Bookmobile will not be in service. For the latest updates on all LCL services, visit lincolnlibraries.org. Also closed Saturday and Sunday are the city’s recreation centers and Pioneers Park Nature Center. City Recycling sites are also closed until Monday.
Lincoln’s city offices will be closed on Monday, in honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior federal holiday.