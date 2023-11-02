LSO’s No Shave November Effort This Year to Benefit Villa Marie School

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 1)–Deputies and employees with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office who participate in this year’s No Shave November and December will be benefiting the Villa Marie Home and School for Exceptional Children near 112th and Alvo Road.

Villa Marie’s Jenny Chase says they are serving 19 children right now with plans to expand the facility. In October, there were eight inquiries from families and schools, asking for their kids to attend. For the facility to expand, Chase says they do need additional funding, before they could break ground in 2025.

As part of the effort, deputies and civilian employees with LSO can pay $50 to participate in No Shave November. Male deputies can grow out facial hair and female deputies can choose to wear either a ball cap or stocking hat. Civilian employees participating can also have casual Friday for their apparel.