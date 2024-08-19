LSO Working to Find Vandals for Damaging Windshields

One of the damaged windshields caused by vandals near Hickman. (Courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

HICKMAN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–Deputies are looking for vandals responsible for shattering windows of vehicles in the southern part of Lancaster County for the past week.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain John Vik on Monday said four cases of vandalism has been reported since Aug. 12 along 68th Street between Wittstruck and Pella Roads, close to the Norris School campus. Three of them happened early Sunday morning.

The common theme in these cases a vehicle driving with its brights on and the victims in other vehicles flash their lights to turn them off. At the same time, an unknown item is thrown and the windshield to each of the victims’ vehicles gets damaged.

“We’re not sure exactly what the what the item is,” Vik said. “There’s been a couple of different descriptions.”

Vik says they are working on some leads right now.

“We know that there’s some people in the community that have been talking about this,” Vik said. “Certainly it’s something that’s that’s going on. It’s certainly something that we want to stop.”

Fortunately, no reports of any vehicles crashing or anybody getting hurt. Damage estimates have been around $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.