LSO To Get Funding For New Body Cameras, Pending Congress Approval

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 8)-Pending congress approval, The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is in line to get more than $1 million to buy new body-worn cameras. Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer secured more than $4 million in appropriations.

According to The Journal Star, The Sheriff’s Office’s share of that money is just under $1.1 million, the second-largest amount behind $1.75 million for the Omaha Police Department to upgrade its radio communications equipment.