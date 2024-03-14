LSO Sgt. on Administrative Leave After Receiving Citation for Misconduct

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 14)–A sergeant with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has been cited and put on administrative leave, after he allegedly didn’t arrest two people wanted on outstanding arrest warrants in mid-February. Both people were not arrested and were told to show up to pay their fines.

That’s a potential violation of a state statute, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Thursday.

As a result, Wagner had asked Lincoln Police to conduct an investigation on 19-year veteran and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Schmuecker because of the potential crime that occurred and if it constituted criminal activity. LPD cited Sgt. Schmuecker on Wednesday for neglecting to serve a warrant and official misconduct.

Wagner said at that time he launched an internal investigation into the matter and Sgt. Schmuecker has been placed on administrative leave.