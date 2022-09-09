LSO Results From “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”

(KFOR NEWS September 9, 2022) The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown is a nationwide campaign directed at cracking down on drunk and impaired drivers. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Hwy 6 just west of 98th Street on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 9:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. In a continuing effort, additional deputies were also on duty Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights during the crackdown from 8:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. running traffic on an individual basis.

The 11 deputies involved with the sobriety checkpoint contacted 196 vehicles resulting in 10 criminal arrests, 2 people being arrested on warrants, 18 official traffic citations, and 19 warning/defect cards. The 9 additional deputies on duty for saturation patrol stopped an additional 107 vehicles resulting in 4 criminal arrest, 59 official traffic citations and 58 warning/defect cards being issued for various traffic violations.

The total official traffic citations issued during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown included 1 driving under the influence, 6 driving during suspension, 2 seatbelt violations, 14 for no valid registration, 10 no proof of insurance, 3 no valid operator’s license, 38 speeding and 3 for various traffic law violations.

Criminal arrests included 1 carrying concealed weapon, 1 felony possession of a controlled substance, 5 possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and 6 possession of drug paraphernalia.

Overtime compensation paid to deputies working during the crackdown was funded through a mini-grant received from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

