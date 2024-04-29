LSO Provides Update on Details of Storm Damage from Friday’s Tornado

More damage at Garner Industries from a tornado on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Seth Korte/AlphaMedia Lincoln)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 29)–Friday afternoon’s tornado between Lincoln and Waverly left considerable damage to Garner Industries off of 98th and Highway 6, plus derailed a BNSF train and damaged numerous cars.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain John Vik says 70 people were inside Garner at the time the tornado struck and three people were taken to area hospitals. All suffered minor injuries. Vik credited the help from first responders in getting Highway 6 reopened in time for traffic coming into Lincoln for Saturday’s Spring football game.

Nine other residences between Lincoln and Waverly suffered damage from the storm.