LSO Investigators Get Help From NSP In Identifying Owner of Burned Out Car
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 12)–The latest on the deadly, fiery crash early Tuesday morning near SW 98th and West Denton Road shows that Lancaster County deputies got help from auto theft investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol to find a VIN number on the burned out car.
It’s helped identify the registered owner of the car, but Sheriff Terry Wagner didn’t reveal that information on Wednesday morning, since the investigation is ongoing. As far as the person found dead outside the burning car, Wagner says they are still working to identify that person and figure out what happened.
The vehicle was found in the ditch on fire, with the body outside a short distance away. An autopsy was supposed to get underway Wednesday afternoon.