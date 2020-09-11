      Weather Alert

LSO Helping LPD During Funeral of Investigator Herrera

Sep 11, 2020 @ 3:50am

(KFOR NEWS  September 11, 2020)  The Lincoln Police Department wants you to know that, if you call police this Saturday, you may get a response from the Sheriff’s Office, UNL Campus Police, or the State Patrol instead.

Members of the Police Department will be attending or working during Saturday’s funeral of Investigator, Mario Herrera.  A Police spokesman said other agencies will be pitching in help answer calls, if needed.

