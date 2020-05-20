LSO Deputies Recover Stolen Truck From West-Central Nebraska
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 20)–A stolen truck taken from west-central Nebraska ends up being found in a field south of Lincoln on Tuesday evening.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says deputies were called to the area of SW 2nd and West Wittstruck Road, which is just west of Highway 77, and found a 2017 Ford pickup worth nearly $70,000. Wagner says deputies found 28-year-old David Mendoza asleep in the backseat. He was arrested and put in jail on suspicion of felony theft.
Wagner says the truck was stolen from a home in Ogallala on Monday.