LSO Deputies are Investigating Reported Extortion Scam

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 13)–Lancaster County deputies are investigating another extortion scam that was reported last Friday, where a 41-year-old man living in the county apparently was targeted but no money was lost.

KFOR News asked Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Monday if there are between this case and two others LPD are investigating and said there’s a high chance they could be related. In this latest incident, Houchin says the 41-year-old victim got a text message from an unknown man named Tony about a dating site, claiming the victim was “playing around” with the girls and demanded money.

Several names that matched family members, along with pictures of guns and executed people were sent in the text to the victim. Houchin says the victim called the FBI hotline and found out it’s an extortion scam by a cartel in Mexico.