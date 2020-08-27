LPSNRD Board Holds Line on Taxes in FY 2021 Budget

In other action, the Board:
–Approved 88 surface water quality cost sharing applications for work this fiscal year, $862,773
–Accepted the 2019 Annual Integrated Management Plan Report
–Extended the Platte River Consortium Interlocal Agreement for one year
–Extended a vadose zone study agreement with UNL for one year
–Approved a permanent drainage easement and temporary construction easement within the
MoPac East Trail corridor for the Village of Elmwood street improvement project
–Approved a Preliminary Engineering Services Agreement with BNSF Railway company to
review bridge plans for the Deadmans Run Flood Reduction project, $8,000
–Approved entering into a professional Services agreement to design repairs of two bridges on
the MoPac East Trail and two more along the Homestead Trail, $59,000
–Pledged matching funds for a Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET) grant prairie maintenance
project by Wachiska Audubon, $3,000/year for three years
–Pledged matching funds for a Prairie Plains Institute NET grant application for grassland
diversification, $25,000
–Approved an amendment to the Wilderness Hills South and Wilderness Hills Commons
Settlement Agreement
–Updated three district policies related to anti-discrimination
–Approved a request from Lincoln Public Schools to obligate funds for outdoor classrooms at
two new high schools, $10,000/year for three years, starting in Fiscal Year 2022
–Approved Prairie Immersion Program virtual tours with Pioneers Park Nature Center and
Spring Creek Prairie
–Approved a school virtual tour program with Pioneers Park Nature Center
The next meeting of the LPSNRD Board of Directors will be held Wednesday, September 16, starting at 7:00 PM at the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 North 84th Street in the Lincoln Room. The public is invited to attend the meeting in person. COVID-19 health recommendations will be observed. No public teleconference will be offered.