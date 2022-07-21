LPSNRD Board Approves Tentative Budget
Lincoln, Neb. (July 20, 2022) – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors tentatively approved a Fiscal Year 2023 Budget at its July 20th monthly meeting. The complete $36.6 million balanced plan for revenue and expenditures is available at LPSNRD.org
The tentative budget includes these major projects and programs:
- Deadmans Run Flood Reduction Project $5.9 million
- Antelope Creek 39th Street Repair project $2.1 million
- Landowner cost-share assistance for Surface Water Quality Practices (terrace systems, buffer strips, cover crops, etc.) $1.7 million
- Ground water protection, studies, monitoring, testing, mapping & best management practices $1.2 million
- Stream Stability project on Lynn Creek & Salt Creek $1.1 million.
- Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch Project $1 million
- Stream stabilization and bridge protection along several trail corridors $1.3 million
- Salt Creek Levee repairs $900,000
- Community Assistance Program $500,000
- Salt Creek floodplain resiliency $300,000
- Flood control dam repairs and construction $800,000
- Saline Wetland Partnership projects $600,000
- MoPac East Trail-Lied Connector evaluation $50,000
Public can still provide input on the budget before its final approval. Board Treasurer Bob Andersen said, “The public’s input is an important part of this process, that feedback will help us refine the budget into its final form. With the help of the public, the NRD can continue implementing impactful programs and projects.” Public comments are welcome at a public hearing Wednesday, August 10th at 5:30 PM. Written comments may be submitted at the meetings, mailed to the LPSNRD, or emailed to [email protected]. The board will give final consideration during the next regular meeting of the Board, on August 17th at 7:00 PM. The public hearing and board meeting will be held at the LPSNRD office, 3125 Portia Street, in Lincoln.
In other business the board:
- Approved the Lower Platte River Consortium Interlocal Cooperative Agreement. First formed in 2016, the Consortium includes the LPSNRD, Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, Lower Platte North NRD, Papio-Missouri River NRD, Lincoln Water System, and Metropolitan Utilities District. The purpose of the partnership is to evaluate long-term water supplies available to the Lower Platte River sub-basin and to improve communication and coordination through drought periods.
- Approved a request from the Saline Wetland Conservation Partnership to provide additional funding towards the acquisition of the Kreiner saline wetland. ($100,000)
- Approved an agreement with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting youth mentored archery hunting on the Warner Wetlands Property.
- Approved a Grassland Enhancement agreement with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to implement a grassland restoration project on Cottontail WMA, north of Sprague. The agreement states that Game and Parks will provide 75% cost-share on the total project cost, up to $45,000.
- Approved the engineering services agreement with The Flatwater Group for the design to repair an eroding head cut on Schleich Wetland. ($35,000)
- Approved a Community Assistance Program cost-share for the Dakota Springs Homeowner Association to install rip rap to protect two dams from erosion, along West Saltillo Road. ($39,860.50)
- Approved a research agreement with the University of Nebraska’s Office of Sponsored Program for additional analysis and modifications of a flume model for the Deadmans Run Flood Reduction Project. ($87,232)