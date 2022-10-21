LPSNRD Approves Antelope Creek Repair Project

(KFOR NEWS October 21, 2022) The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors met Wednesday and accepted a project bid of $2.9 million by Strongties, LLC, for the Antelope Creek Channel Repair Project, between 40th Street and Scott Avenue. The section of streambank was damaged from the May 2015 flood event, making it unsafe for regular upkeep and maintenance.

Olsson, which designed and provided engineering services for the project, was approved for construction observation services, which includes implementing inspections, compliance, and testing. Olsson’s service is not to exceed $200,167.50. Construction for the project is expected to be completed in June 2023. FEMA is providing 75% cost-share for both the project construction and observation.

“We appreciate FEMA’s assistance with these needed repairs, we are very pleased to now have this project ready for construction to begin,” said LPSNRD General Manager Paul Zillig.

