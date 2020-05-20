LPS Won’t Open Up Weight Rooms On June 1
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 20)–While many high schools in Nebraska will be allowed to reopen weight rooms on June 1, Lincoln Public Schools says they won’t open up their facilities just yet.
In a statement, LPS athletics and activities director Kathi Wieskamp said, “Lincoln Public Schools has made the decision that we will not be opening our weight rooms on June 1, however, we are working through the necessary details to be able to open in a safe manner,”
Wieskamp said that instead of opening the weight rooms, remote training will continue for the time being.
“We have had a remote training program in place the past few months and will continue to utilize that method of training until we are ready to safely transition back into our weight rooms.”
Governor Pete Ricketts has given school districts in Nebraska the ability to open weight facilities at the start of June, but LPS has decided to keep the doors closed a bit longer.