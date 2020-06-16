LPS Will Now Hold In-Person Graduation Exercises
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 16)–There’s been a change in the course for how Lincoln Public Schools will handle the 2020 graduation next month. In-person graduation ceremonies will now be held July 24 through the 26 and exercises for all six LPS high schools will be spread out over those days.
LPS issued the following statement early Tuesday afternoon:
“We appreciate the comments and questions regarding the announcement last night on our initial graduation plans. Our staff has been working for weeks on tentative plans based on the directed health measures prior to June 12. After hearing the Governor’s new health measures that were released yesterday afternoon, we had extensive conversations with the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department this morning. We are now working out details for modified in-person graduation ceremonies for the six LPS high schools to be spread out on July 24, 25 and 26, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. We will provide you more information on in-person graduation ceremonies this afternoon during the Mayor’s press conference today at 3:30 p.m. In addition to changes in graduation plans, we will be releasing the tentative framework for the reopening of schools on August 12.”