LPS Wants Reusable Bags

(KFOR NEWS March 12, 2020) As Lincoln Public Schools prepares for a possible closure in response to COVID-19, administrators find themselves immediately needing reusable bags for 2nd through 5th grade students to use to safely get their Chromebooks and chargers home. Approximately 13,000 bags are needed.
Reusable bags could be cinch bags, totes or backpacks between 14″ and 16″ wide and 16″ to 20″ tall. You must drop off bags by Friday, March 13th.
This does NOT mean LPS is closing due to COVID-19 – we are just trying to be as prepared as possible in case that step needs to be taken.