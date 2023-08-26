LPS To Discuss Proposed Boundary Adjustments During Virtual Webinars

(KFOR Lincoln August 26, 2023) The Lincoln Board of Education routinely evaluates current and projected enrollment numbers to maintain optimal school building capacities. After a review of the Kooser and Campbell elementary schools and attendance areas, the Board planning committee has drafted a proposed boundary adjustment to aid in balancing enrollment.

LPS staff will present the proposed adjustments, answer community questions and gather feedback during two virtual webinars:

Kooser Elementary: Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6:00 p.m.

Campbell Elementary: Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 6:00 p.m.

The link for the webinars can be found on the LPS website: bit.ly/LPSboundaries.

Proposed adjustments include assigning the area from Folkways to I-80 and 14th to 27th street to Campbell Elementary School. Students and their siblings who currently live in the identified area will be allowed to continue attending Kooser Elementary if they so choose. New students residing in the area will be assigned to Campbell Elementary School starting with the 2024-205 school year.

After input is gathered during the virtual webinars, a recommendation will be brought before the Lincoln Board of Education for consideration in September.