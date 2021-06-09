LPS Sustainability Program For 2020
(KFOR NEWS June 9, 2021) Lincoln Public Schools Sustainability Coordinator, Brittney Albin, gave the Board of Education an update Tuesday evening on the school district’s sustainability sustainability efforts, illustrating benefits of the district’s work:
- Total pounds recycled: 1,239,743, including 286,408 cardboard products and 333,840 pounds of paper
- Total pounds reused: 39,234
- Total pounds to landfill: 1,823,003
- Diversion rate: 54 percent
- Total pounds compost: 902,860
- Radon tests: 1,833
- Air quality data points: 28,252
- Water samples taken: 1,343
Read more about LPS Sustainability, including its work with schools and strategies moving forward, in the 2020 Annual Sustainability Report. The report is available online.
READ MORE: NU Cross Country Coach Harris Announces Retirement