LPS Superintendent Talked Upcoming Bond Issue on KFOR

On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, LPS Superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools, Dr. Steve Joel answered the question why a February 11th special election was designated for a $290 million bond issue, instead of waiting until the spring elections.
“If we get voter support, we start the very next day,” said Joel. “That gets us a new high school to open up, probably the one in northwest Lincoln in 2022, and then in 2023 the south high school.”
Joel added that if the vote did not come in February, they would miss out on opportunities like the construction in that next summer. “We would have to push it back a year, that is one more year of record high school enrollment. most people who are paying attention would say that these high schools need relief.”
Joel was then asked what happens if the bond fails. “The law in Nebraska says that you have to wait six months to try again,” said Joel. “I would anticipate that those needs are going to come, and that high schools are going to be more crowded next year and the year after that, it’ll probably come right back.”
Joel also said that there are over 100 presentations planned throughout the city to discuss the upcoming bond issue.
The entire Lincoln Live conversation with LPS Superintendent, Dr. Steve Joel can be heard here.
