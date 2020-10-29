LPS Students Give Nod To Democrats & Casino Gambling
Lincoln, NE (October 29, 2020) Lincoln Public School students have cast their ballots in KFOR’s Student Vote 2020, a mock election among LPS fourth thru 12th graders.
— For President, Democrat Joe Biden defeated Incumbent President Donald Trump 12,784 to 6,377.
— For U.S. Senate, Democrat Chris Janicek defeated Incumbent Ben Sasse 7,665 to 4,197.
— For Nebraska’s 1st District Congressional Seat, Democrat Kate Bolz edged out Incumbent Jeff Fortenberry 9,603 to 8,891.
— Lincoln’s students approved all three of the Casino Gambling measures on the election ballot.
The results are unofficial and reflect only the opinions of LPS students.
Secretary Of State Issues Election Day Tips