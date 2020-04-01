LPS School Grounds And Facilities Restrictions During Pandemic Closure
LINCOLN-(KFOR Apr. 1)-Lincoln Public Schools reminded the public Wednesday that during the COVID-19 Pandemic District Closure, all school grounds and facilities are closed to the community, unless designated temporarily open to provide specific services to the community.
The restrictions include all school athletic facilities, playgrounds, buildings, property around the buildings and parking lots. According to LPS, any unauthorized entry or use will be considered trespassing and is done so at a person’s own risk.
Associate Superintendent for Business Affairs Liz Standish said LPS followed guidance from the City of Lincoln in setting the restrictions.
“By limiting access to school grounds during the Pandemic Closure, we are able to better focus our efforts and resources to ensure safety of our staff and community where it is needed most,” said Standish. “We are asking for families and the community to help keep children out of these closed areas for their safety while we are closed.”
