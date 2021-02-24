LPS School Board Hear COVID Update
(KFOR NEWS February 24, 2021) The Lincoln Board of Education received the following update on the impact the COVID pandemic is having on the LPD district:
- As of Friday, Feb. 19, there were 7,046 students in grades kindergarten through 12 participating in remote learning at LPS. This represents 17.7% of the official K-12 enrollment. Enrollment in remote learning has dropped over 2,400 students since the end of first semester.
- LPS invited 9th grade students the option to return full-time in-person starting Feb. 22. As a result, 757 students have elected to return.
- As of Feb. 20, 785 students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade registered for the 2021-2022 Remote Learning Program. The deadline for families to enroll was Friday, Feb. 19. Families wishing to sign up for the Remote Learning Program next school year will need to follow the traditional permit process.
- Out of the 455 high school students and staff tested during the week of Feb. 8, only two individuals (in two different schools) tested positive. That’s a positivity rate of 0.4% when testing for asymptomatic spread. This is a testament of our students and staff following protocols.
- After reviewing with health officials, LPS staff have decided to end the 3/2 schedule for high school students starting fourth quarter. Beginning March 15, all high school students will either be full time in-person or 100% remote. High school families who wish to switch to 100% remote learning for the fourth quarter will need to fill out the Remote Learning Request Form by Friday, March 5. The request form can be found here: http://lps.org/remoteform.
