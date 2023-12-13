LPS Says Standing Bear High School Open to 9th through 11th Grade Students in 2024

LINCOLN–(News Release Dec. 12)–Lincoln Public Schools announced updates about Lincoln Standing Bear High School enrollment for the fall of 2024, along with other important information and reminders about deadlines for all LPS high schools.

Lincoln Standing Bear High School will be open to students in grades 9-11 in the fall of 2024. They will also expand athletic opportunities to include varsity competitions in all sports next school year. Lincoln’s newest high school opened its doors in the fall of 2023 to students in grades 9 and 10, and had limited varsity sports opportunities.

Each year, LPS staff monitors enrollment trends and available capacity in all high schools to determine the impact on educational programs and the availability for students to transfer to a school outside their assigned area. Due to being over capacity, East, Northwest and Lincoln High will be closed to transfers of students entering grades 10-12 in 2024. Students wishing to attend the Bryan College of Health Sciences Focus Program at Northwest High School can still submit a transfer request to Northwest once they are notified they are accepted into the focus program.

Lincoln Public Schools continues to allow incoming ninth grade students to choose what high school they would like to enroll in. Students entering the ninth grade next fall must turn in their High School Choice Form by Jan. 31 2024, to attend a high school outside of their assigned attendance area.

Below are other important reminders and deadlines for LPS students as they choose their high school experience.

Incoming ninth grade students have the opportunity to choose which high school they wish to attend, but must submit the choice form by January 31, 2024.

Students currently in grades 9-11 enrolled in an LPS high school may complete the and submit the choice form by Jan. 31, but will not be guaranteed a transfer approval.

Informational open house events for the eight LPS high schools will be held in January. Families can learn more about the upcoming informational events on the LPS website: https://home.lps.org/prepare/.

Each student is assigned to a high school based on their address on file as of November 30, 2023. Families can see which high school their child is assigned to attend on the LPS website: https://www.lps.org/about/boundaries/2024-2025.html.

If families move to a different address after this date, they will need to update their address with the school their child currently attends and complete the High School Choice form by Jan. 31, 2024, to be certain that their child is enrolled for the high school they intend.

If a child receives Special Education services and qualifies for transportation, that child must attend their assigned school in order to continue transportation services. For questions about Special Education and transportation, families can contact Kari Shaw at (402)436-1905.

If a student currently in grades 9-11 transfers and is interested in participating in any NSAA activity or athletics, the student will need to contact the athletic director at the new high school once their transfer is approved to indicate their transfer and interest in participating. Failure to contact the new high school athletic director by May 1, 2024 may jeopardize a student’s eligibility to participate in varsity activities during the 2024-25 school year. Please note: Any student who has already used their May 1 NSAA transfer option will have to meet other transfer eligibility requirements or be ineligible for varsity competition for the first 90 school days during the 2024-25 school year.

There are a variety of focus programs at Lincoln Public Schools for high school students to choose from. More information about LPS Focus Programs can be found on the website: https://home.lps.org/focus.

Families and students with questions are encouraged to contact their current school counselor.