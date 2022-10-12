LPS Saving Hundreds of Thousands A Year By Switching Internet Providers

(KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools has been providing all staff and students with access to internet digital resources at a cost to the district of $671,502 a year. LPS has a 12 year fiber network contract at a cost of $8,058,028, which is set to expire on July 1, 2023.

At Tuesday evening’s school board meeting, the Board voted for a 10 year fiber network contract with ALLO for $1,230,000. This is an average annual cost of $123,000. If two additional 5-year extensions are exercised, the average annual cost of the proposed fiber network would be $120,540 on the 20-year term. The proposed contract cost represents an average 82% annual decrease, and based on the current percentage of students receiving free and reduced meal assistance, the district is eligible for a Federal E-rate discount of 60%.

If both extensions are executed, the proposed fiber network will be available to the district until June 30, 2043.

