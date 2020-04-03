LPS Releases New Instructions for Parents of K-12 Students
Lincoln’s public schools have issued a new set of instructions for parents of children who are learning remotely.
LPS has confirmed that no-contact, at-home learning will continue through May 21st. They’ll continue using their portal at the LPS website as the basic tool for K-12 students, along with the My VR-Spot, the Google Classroom program and Zoom meetings. Weekly lesson plans will continue to be issued, with the next one coming out this Monday.
For the full set of instructions, visit https://home.lps.org/covid-19/2020/04/03/important-information-about-remote-learning-for-families/
LPS reminds parents and students that continuing with remote learning is extremely important so students do not fall behind when in-person learning resumes.