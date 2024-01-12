LPS Postpones Saturday Athletics/Activitites Due to Weather

LINCOLN—(KFOR Jan. 12)—Lincoln Public Schools officials Friday afternoon announced that athletic events and activities for LPS in Lincoln or out of town for Saturday, Jan. 13 have been called off, due to ongoing winter weather conditions.

“A decision to cancel activities during inclement weather is always made in the best interest of safety for our students and staff. When LPS makes decisions to close in inclement weather, the school district considers challenging conditions for students, staff and families, as well as potentially hazardous conditions in all areas in the Lincoln city limits,” the district said in an email to KFOR News.

As a reminder, classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, as Monday is an already schedule non-school day.