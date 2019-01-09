LPS Offers Online Kindergarten Registration

Starting Jan. 1, 2019, parents of future Lincoln Public Schools kindergarten students can register their child online. Filling out the required paperwork online will be an alternative to registering in person at neighborhood schools on specific designated days.

“This will allow parents to register their child when it is convenient for them, and give them an early start prior to the set March registration dates,” said Russ Uhing, director of student services. “In addition, it also will help our schools with efficiency and provide cost savings to the district.”

After Jan. 1, parents of children who will turn five years of age before July 31, 2019 will be able to go to the school district’s website (lps.org) and click on the red “Enroll Your Student” button. From there, they will find all the information necessary for registering, the required documents needed and answers to frequently asked questions.

For children who turn five between Aug. 1 through Oct. 15, parents may request an assessment for their child to receive a waiver to attend school early. That information is also located on the kindergarten registration page.

The school district will still hold in-person registration days for those who wish to register at the school. Parents can stop by their attendance school on March 6 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or March 7 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to fill out the enrollment information.

Questions about kindergarten registration should be directed to the child’s attendance area school. For more information about kindergarten registration and assessment testing for incoming students, please go to lps.org and type in the keyword “Kindergarten Registration”.

READ MORE: Nebraska Legislature begins