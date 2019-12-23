LPS Offering Bond Presentations in January

(KFOR NEWS December 23, 2019) Informational presentations about the Lincoln Public Schools upcoming bond issue will be held throughout the community during the month of January. The Lincoln Board of Education is asking Lincoln citizens to consider a $290 million bond issue on Feb. 11, 2020 to address building needs throughout the school district. Those needs are identified in the updated LPS 10-year Facility and Infrastructure Plan.
The informational presentations are scheduled 6-7 p.m. for the following dates and locations:
-
Thursday, Jan. 9: North Star High School, commons area, 5801 N. 33rd St.
-
Thursday, Jan. 16: Southeast High School, media center, 2930 S. 37th St.
-
Thursday, Jan. 23: Northeast High School, cafeteria, 2635 N. 63rd St.
-
Thursday, Jan. 30: Southwest High School, commons, 7001 S. 14th St.
More information about the bond election can be found on the Lincoln Public Schools website at lps.org/2020bond, or by contacting LPS Business Affairs at 402-436-1636.
READ MORE: Flu hits NE prisons