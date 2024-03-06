LPS Names Skretta as New Associate Superintendent for Civic Engagement

LINCOLN–(News Release Mar. 6)–Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman announced on Wednesday that John Skretta will be the next Associate Superintendent for Civic Engagement starting July 1. Skretta will follow John Neal, who announced his retirement in January.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Skretta back to Lincoln Public Schools,” said Gausman. “His demonstrated passion and dedication to serving all students in Nebraska fits within our mission, and Skretta’s vast experience and relationships that he has built across the state will greatly benefit LPS.”

Skretta currently serves as the Chief Administrator for Educational Service Unit 6, a role he has been in since 2019. Part of his duties as administrator include being a member of the ESU Coordinating Council Legal Committee, which focuses on legislative advocacy and coordination of activities of non-staff lobbyists.

Skretta returns to Lincoln Public Schools where he started as an English and reading teacher at Northeast High School in 1995. In 2000, he became an instructional coordinator at Northeast High School and then associate principal in 2001. Skretta left Northeast in 2004 to be the principal at Norris High School. In 2008, he was named associate superintendent for Norris Public Schools for two years before becoming superintendent. During Skretta’s nine years as superintendent at Norris, he provided leadership and practical guidance to the Norris Board of Education for all school district needs, including strategic planning and policy development.

Skretta earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, a Master of Arts degree in English, a Master of Education degree in Educational Administration, and a Doctorate in Educational Administration degree, all from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

Skretta will officially begin his new duties at Lincoln Public Schools on July 1.