LPS Names Josh Jones Interim Director of The Career Academy
Lincoln Public Schools has named Josh Jones interim director of The Career Academy (TCA).
Jones will take over for Dan Hohensee, who is retiring after serving as TCA director since it opened in 2015. The official transition will occur July 1.
Jones currently serves as coordinator at TCA, a role he has held since 2017.
“The opportunities afforded to students in Lincoln through this Southeast Community College (SCC)/LPS partnership is truly extraordinary. I look forward to being able to serve students, parents, SCC, LPS and the business community as we continue to build upon an incredible foundation,” Jones said.
Jones will lead TCA at a time of growth, both in academic offerings and enrollment.
“Josh’s leadership has been instrumental to student growth at TCA over the last two years,” LPS Associate Superintendent for Instruction Matt Larson said. “As interim director, Josh will continue TCA’s positive momentum and strong community connections established by Dr. Hohensee.”
Prior to joining TCA, Jones was assistant principal at Elliott Elementary School and a special education teacher at Lincoln Southeast High School. Before joining LPS, he held numerous leadership positions with Aurora Public Schools in Colorado.
Jones earned his Educational Specialist degree from the University of Colorado at Denver, his Master of Science in Special Education and Elementary Education from Mercy College in New York City, and his Bachelor of Arts in Jewish History from The Ohio State University.