LPS Makes Changes To Safe Return To School Plan
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 5)–Starting next Monday, Aug. 9, when teachers return to school, all LPS elementary students, staff, visitors and volunteers are to wear a face covering – no matter their vaccination status-while present in the elementary school building.
Lincoln Public Schools officials made the announcement at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Face coverings would also be required in middle schools for all visitors and volunteers, all sixth grade students and staff that work with that grade level. For students in grades 7-12 who are fully vaccinated, face coverings are optional. Students who are not fully vaccinated, face coverings are strongly recommended. For staff who work with students in grades 7-12, face coverings are optional for those who are fully vaccinated and required for those who are not vaccinated. Visitors and volunteers at the high schools will be required to wear a face covering until they show proof of vaccination when they check in.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has advised that students and staff who are wearing face coverings will not need to quarantine if exposed to a person testing positive with COVID-19. Students will be able to continue in-person learning and this allows families to keep their schedules instead of staying home with quarantined children.
Another adjustment relates to those riding buses. Face coverings will be required on all buses transporting students in prekindergarten through sixth grade, the Individual Success Program, Life Skills Program and Independence Academy. For buses transporting students in grades 7-12, face coverings are optional for those that are fully vaccinated, and for unvaccinated students strongly recommended. Staff who are not vaccinated on buses will be required to wear a face covering. Per the U.S. Department of Transportation and the City of Lincoln, students who ride StarTran buses will be required to wear face coverings.
LPS will continuously review and update the 2021-22 LPS Safe Return to School Plan throughout the school year as the risk of COVID-19 spread in our community changes. Any changes to the 2021-22 LPS Safe Return to School Plan will be communicated through the LPS website (lps.org/safereturn), email and social media.