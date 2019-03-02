LPS Looking to Put Bond Issue on 2020 Ballot

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Steve Joel, is looking at a possible ballot bond issue early next year.

Dr. Joel said “we need to make our case, but I don’t know what our case is right now, is it one high school, two high schools? Pockets of high school education delivery? It’ll be interesting.”

The possible multi-million dollar bond issue could appear on the ballot in early 2020 to pay for district needs, including a new high school. Dr. Steve Joel, said success or failure of the bond has a lot has to do with the mood of voters

You can here KFOR’s full conversation with Dr. Joel on KFOR’s Lincoln Live.

