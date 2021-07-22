LPS Looking For Employees For Upcoming School Year
Lincoln, NE (July 22, 2021) Lincoln Public Schools is now hiring staff in multiple areas to work in schools during the 2021-22 school year.
LPS is hiring food services employees, custodians, both bus and classroom paras, as well as various office staff.
The LPS appeal says “No matter what area, you’ll be joining a thriving school district that offers excellent benefits and salaries, job security and an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children and families.”
“You can be part of a committed team of professionals and working for a school district that not only cares about its students, but its employees, as well,” said LPS Associate Superintendent for Human Resources Eric Weber.
You can learn more about all of the available positions and apply here.
